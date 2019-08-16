<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned operators in the oil and gas sector in Anambra State to play by the rules or face sanctions.

Ignatius Anyanwu, Operations Controller at the DPR office in Awka told newsmen that the agency had commenced full operations in the state.

He said the office was created in the last quarter of 2018 in view of the high activity in the oil and gas downstream sub-sector in the state.

He said that the operations at the new office will ease business environment for operators in the state and improve their activities as they will no longer need to go to Enugu for DPR related issues which are crucial to them.

Anyanwu urged players in the sector to shun sharp practices as the agency would not tolerate fleecing of customers under any guise.

He said the DPR was embarking on comprehensive surveillance of the state to enable it have good mapping for proper surveillance and monitoring.

“Operators should check their facility regularly, service their machines and ensure that you are dispensing according to standards; they can come to also ask for assistance in the case of difficulty.

“We haves come to improve their business and not to chase them around; presently we are on comprehensive surveillance of the PMS and LPG retail outlets in the state,” he said.