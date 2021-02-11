



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has inaugurated a Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS) for transparency and accountability in monitoring transportation of petroleum products in the country.

Sarki Auwalu, Chief Executive Officer of DPR, said on Thursday in Abuja that the development was part of the effort to enhance the downstream oil and gas sector.

The e-station is an inventory and regulatory tool that tracks product level across retail outlets and depots.

The system also tracks the movement of product from depots to retail outlets.

”The Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is witnessing digital transformation in line with Presidential mandate for transparency, accountability and domestic energy security as well as ministerial key priorities for products sufficiency and availability.

“Today, we launch a game-changing platform that will reshape the conduct of businesses and operations in the Downstream.

”This solution will strategically position the industry for increased profitability and investments,” Mr Auwalu said.

He said the DRMS was an inventory management solution for petroleum products supply and distribution designed to provide a holistic view of the downstream value chain in real-time

According to him, the system guarantees the availability and reliability of real-time data for decision making and planning purposes.

”For the downstream operators, DRMS will provide the required information to drive value from existing businesses, investments to fund expansions and growth opportunities for new ventures.

“It will also enable business owners monitor operations of their facilities from the comfort of their offices.

“Let me reassure our stakeholders that the DRMS solution is robust enough to accommodate all your needs for efficient petroleum products tracking and monitoring.

“To make the system readily available across all locations, we have integrated the USSD code *7117# into the DRMS portal.

“This code can be dialed on any of the mobile networks to submit data using a unique facility identification code,” he added.





Mr Auwalu noted that the recent commissioning of the National Oil & Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) in Lagos by the President was one of the key components to the Integrating Data Mining and Analytics Centre (IDMAC).

He noted that IDMAC was structured to position Nigeria as a top-tier destination for credible, bankable, and investment-grade data in oil & gas and to provide cost-effective data and analytics solutions for investors, financiers, and operators.

“As an integral part of our suite of business automation solutions, DRMS has been configured to feed into IDMAC to harness all the insights and capabilities of the application thereof.

“As a business enabler and opportunity provider, the Department will continue to introduce strategic initiatives to guarantee growth and profitability in the Downstream sector and indeed, the entire Nigerian oil and gas industry,” he added.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Secretary Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Olufemi Adewole, said DPR had always been involved in initiatives that improve the sector.

He said that DAPPMAN was gladdened with the initiative adding that it would help to monitor product consumption in the country.

He assured that the association would support and collaborate with all stakeholders and DPR to ensure implementation for the growth of the sector.

Also, Clement Izon, the Executive Secretary of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) said the downstream sector needed DRMS for efficiency.

He said that knowing the figures and data on. petroleum products consumption in the country would go a long way to ensure transparency in the industry.

”MOMAN will be committed to ensuring that DRMS works: However, we will like it if the data gathered from the initiative be made available for use in doing business,” he said.

Aminu Abdulkadir, Representative of the Independent Petroleum Markers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) urged DPR to carry all it members along on the initiative.

”We are the largest stakeholder in the downstream sector and we believe that this kind of initiative will bring more development in the sector.

“We believe that with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) the downstream oil and gas sector will develop better,” he said.