The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it would clampdown on illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sellers in Anambra.

Mr Okiemute Akpomudjere, Operations Controller of Awka office of DPR, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Akpomudjere said the agency would ensure that operators in the downstream subsector of Nigerian petroleum industry in the state complied with extant rules guiding the sector.

He said all LPG dealers must have a valid operating licence, warning those who transferred gas from big cylinder to smaller cylinder to desist as it was risky for public and individual health.

“There are also those who decant gas from big cylinders to smaller ones. Some filling stations are running gas plants within the same premises and others are selling in residential areas.





“People who wish to go into gas plant business must apply and obtain approval before setting them up because we don’t want to have such businesses in residential areas,” he said.

Akpomudjere said the agency would embark on series of engagement with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) retail outlet owners and relevant associations to keep them abreast with standard operations procedure for their business.

“We want to work with the operators in the downstream sector of Nigerian petroleum in Anambra to ensure the extant laws regulating their operations are upheld at all times.

“We want to engage the retail outlet owners, gas dealers, independent marketers and relevant associations regularly to encourage them to comply.

“Major causes of worry for us is non-compliance with statutory laws that regulate the system including operating without valid licence, not meeting minimum safety standards, under dispensing, selling above approved pump price and adulteration,” he said.