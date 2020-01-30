<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has launched its digitisation initiative for Downstream operations under the ‘Automated Downstream System’ (ADS) program.

According to a statement by Head of Public Affairs, DPR, Mr Paul Osu, and made available to newsmen, on Thursday, the digitisation initiative is designed to improve overall efficiency and accelerate DPR Downstream Regulatory performance by reducing application processing time, enhance transparency, provide platform for accurate Downstream statistics, integrate with other stakeholders for document verification purposes and improve revenue collection.

“The ADS is in line with DPR’s alignment with government’s ease of doing business policy which is geared towards economic growth. The initiative comprises amongst others, the following licenses and permits:

“Retail Outlet Monitoring (ROMS) license for kerosene peddlers, Retail stations and industrial consumers; Import/Export Permit (IMPEX) for Petroleum products; Coastal Vessel Licence (CVL); Lube Oil Blending Plant Licence (LOBL); Depot Licence (DL) and Refining Processing Licence (RPL),” it said.





With the automated downstream system in place, the DPR will no longer accept manual processing of Downstream applications as all applications for licenses and permits have been migrated to digital platforms.

“Applicants are therefore expected to visit the Electronic License and Permit System (ELPS) portal on our website (www.dpr.gov.ng), create their company account by completing your corporate profile for license or Permit Required, pay application fee online or through bank branches nationwide, upload required documents in PDF or TIFF file format, review and submit application for processing and DPR issuance of Licence or Permit,” it stated further.

The department has also introduced the Smart Inspector solution to ease technical inspection, real-time data gathering and monitoring of oil and gas facilities to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

The digitisation initiatives of the DPR are integrated into the Corporate Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) application system which is the platform for business system automation.

DPR said will continue to provide robust regulatory oversight for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in furtherance of its vision to be a leading regulator in the global oil and gas space.