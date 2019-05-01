<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Professor of Chemical Engineering, Adesoji Adesina, says it may take 2,000 years for Nigeria to get steady electricity.

According to him, it was high time the country embraced renewable energy.

Adesina spoke while delivering the 2019 First Award Winners’ Lecture of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) at the University of Lagos on Tuesday titled: “Making the Case for Agro-Based Energy Development: A National Priority for Sustainable Economy”.

“It will take us nearly 2,000 years to get to where developed countries are; if we don’t change anything; if we just told our hands it will take us an unacceptably long time to get to where we want to be.

“So the present renewable policy we have must change,” he was quoted as saying.

He said countries that were at the same level with Nigeria some decades ago had achieved much more because they abandoned fossil fuels for renewable energy.

The don cited Norway, which he said despite being an oil producing country,depends on renewable energy to meet its electricity demands.

Adesina advocated a departure from fossil fuels and investments in biomass refineries that would meet energy needs without destroying the environment.

“The circular nature of agricultural resources makes it a veritable framework for sustainable energy development because of cyclic flow of material and energy,” he said.