The Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria have said it was no longer their responsibility to provide meters for customers.

The position of the DisCos was made known on Sunday by the Executive Secretary of the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja.

Oduntan said with the saddling of the Metered Asset Providers with the responsibility of metering the customers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the DisCos have been relieved of the burden of metering customers.

He said: “Metering has been taken off the DisCos’ primary responsibility and that is why the Federal Government through NERC came up with MAPs.

“In summary, the Meter Asset Providers are essentially now in charge of metering, not the DisCos.

“We are participants.

“We have a role to play and we are playing this role by cooperating with them.

“But we are not the ones to provide meters to Nigerians, going forward.

“People need to understand that and we support anything that will make it possible for Nigerians to have meters.”

Oduntan said the DisCos were getting more revenues from metered areas than the non-metered ones.