Sunday Oduntan, executive director, research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), says the federal government lied on its claims of improvement in power generation.

ANED is the umbrella body of electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Oduntan was quoted by ThisDay to have said generation capacity as at January 2015 was 6,421MW and not 4,000MW as often claimed by the government.

The federal government had said power generation was at the peak of 7,000MW since President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in May 2015, but Oduntan insisted that the country was close to that figure as at January 2015.

The director also said it wasn’t true that an excess generation of 2,000MW was idle.

He said: “A review of NERC’s “Daily Energy Watch” for January 28, 2015 would indicate a generation availability of 6,421MW – divided into peak of 4,230MW and constrained energy of 2,191MW. In other words, it is misleading to state that available generation has grown from 4,000MW in 2015, as a measure of progress, given that a volume of generation slightly under 7,000MW already or previously existed, prior to the beginning of this administration.

“Furthermore, there is no stranded 2,000MW. While there is an available capacity of 7,000MW, the best that can be generated, at this time, is 5,000MW. This is because there is insufficient gas to power the thermal plants due to gas line limitations – for instance, the non-completion of the Oben pipeline, and the absence of a commercial framework that would encourage gas exploration.”

“In simple terms, the often-advertised and pronounced Disco limitation to take on 2,000MW of additional generation is not consistent with the facts or reality. This, therefore, shows that very little has actually changed contrary to the minister’s constant pronouncements.

“It is with much regret that we feel compelled to respond to the significantly distorted picture that has been painted of the Discos by the minister of power, works and housing, in his press briefing of Monday, July 9, 2018.”

ANED also accused the federal government of creating confusion in the operations of the power sector.