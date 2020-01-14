<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Delta State government has placed an embargo on any form of protest by youths and folks from communities to any oil firm operating in the oil and gas-rich state.

The State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba disclosed the ban in Asaba on Tuesday during a meeting with some officials of Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

He said the government would no longer condone any form of breakdown of law and order in oil and gas host communities.

According to him, the move was to ensure that peace and security reign supreme in all parts of the state particularly in communities host to oil and gas firms in the state.

He warned that the state government would not condone any protest from youth groups or host communities especially to the premises of any Oil and Gas firms over any grievance.

He, therefore, urged that all grievances be directed to his office for prompt action.

Prince Amgbaduba further urged security agencies to maintain peace in the premises and properties of Midwestern Oil and Gas Company operating in Umusadegbe, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The Commissioner expressed regret over the death of two security personnel of the company describing it as an ugly incidence stressing that the state government will not entertain the loss of lives and property under any guise.





He directed security agencies not to leave any stone unturned by thoroughly investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the two security personnel of Midwestern Oil and Gas company assuring that his ministry will set up a committee to look into the matter in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

The Oil and Gas Commissioner also directed the owner of a bush bar located beside the company to relocate.

He expressed concerns that no representative of the community attended the meeting, noting that a new date would be fixed for a fresh meeting.

Prince Amgbaduba said the state government had provided the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, adding that oil companies operating in the state must operate within the ambits of the law as well as in line with international best practices.

He decried the closure of the operations of Mid-Western Oil and Gas Company Ltd, saying it was not in the best interest of the state and the country.

He urged the company to return to the site and resume production once it is safe, adding that the oil and gas companies operating in the state had enjoyed relative peace under the current administration.

Other dignitaries at the parley were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mrs Gladys Puegeren, Directors and some officials of the Ministry as well as representative of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, among others.