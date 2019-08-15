<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria loses about 79,000 barrels of oil as host communities to Jones Creek, Odidi and Batan flow stations shut down the station operated by NPDC/Neconde OML42 JV this morning.

Women from the communities mobilised to the flow station as early as 6am today, insisting that they will continue occupation of the flow station until the demands from the communities were met Among other things the communities said they wanted hospital, employment of their children, payment of entitlements owed the various communities which include: comminity production incentive, community workers salaries and so on.

Tue communities are Kokodiagbene, Okenrokoko, Omadino, Ekpemu and Akpatagbegbe. The other communities are Odidi, Kantu, Batan, Gbokodo Itsekiri and Ajuju communities. All the communities are in Warri South West local government area, Delta state.

Chairman Kokodiagbene community, Hon Oyandonghan Powede and the Secretary of the community,Mr Jackson Timiyan speaks Vanguard live.

Odidi and Batan flow stations we’re also shut down.

Others who spoke from Odidi flow stationi are Hon Meneko Monday, Beke Timinimi. At Batan Chairman of the community, Mr Isaac Akasa spoke. They lamented the neglect of all the host commnities by NPDC/Neconde. They said the flow stations will be opened when their demands we’re met.

The women said they will occupy the three flowstations till they would be told by their leaders to vacate. No staff of the companies was ready to speak with newsmen when approached.