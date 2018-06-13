Soccer fans in Ilorin, have implored the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to provide stable power supply, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup event kicks off in Russia on Saturday.

Some fans, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Wednesday said they were expecting an improved electricity supply during the event to enable them enjoy the tournament.

A fan, Thomson Chukwu, said football loving Nigerians expect the best from the electricity company by supplying uninterrupted electricity during the global event.

Chukwu said: “I believe most Nigerians want to watch and enjoy the Super Eagles of Nigeria play at the Federation of International Football Association organised World Cup.

“We don’t want to do that by going to the viewing centres for lack of electricity supply.

“We want those who are in charge of power supply to ensure a constant supply for us to enjoy the game; we appeal to them because we need their cooperation.”

Another football fan, Segun Faluyi said “since this event is a once-in-four years event, the viewers in Nigeria deserve the best experience”.

He said: “The World Cup doesn’t happen every year, we want nothing but the very best from them; we, fans are ready to storm their office if they do not give us light.”

According to Lydia Joseph, the FIFA World Cup brings Nigerians together, regardless of tribe, gender or religion.

Johnson said: “We come together as one family during the World Cup and we are not expecting any disappointment from DISCOs, because not all of us can buy fuel for our generator sets.”

NAN reports that the FIFA World Cup kicks off this Saturday.