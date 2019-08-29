<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The suspension slammed on Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria a month ago by the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has been lifted.

The government suspended activities of the union in Calabar in the wake of the leadership crisis that resulted in the factionalisation of the union and disruption in the supply of petroleum products in the state.

The lifting of the suspension followed several meetings by a committee set up by the government to resolve the crisis, and the committee recommended that the ban be lifted after satisfactory explanations from the national leadership.

A statement signed by Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita said, “Following the lifting of the ban, the government also now recognises Mr. Robert Obi as the interim chairman of (IPMAN) Calabar Depot Unit.

“Government, therefore, appeals to all the parties involved in the leadership dispute in the association to join hands in the effort to find lasting solution to the matter. All other issues shall be resolved shortly.”

In his reaction, the National President of IPMAN, Engr. Sanusi Fari, lauded the state government for its efforts towards resolving the crisis and recognition of Prince Robert Asue Obi as Interim Chairman pending the conduct of elections after the restoration of normalcy.

Fari in a statement made available to journalists in Calabar, said Obi’s emergence as interim chairman was in line with relevant sections of the 1997 IPMAN Constitution, following the expiration of tenure of immediate past chairman, Mr. Lawrence Agim.

“I wish to state that the Cross River State Government did not appoint anybody as Interim Chairman of IPMAN, Calabar but only obeyed the judgment of FHC, Calabar of 19th June, 2019 through recognition of the Chairman, I, Engr. Sanusi Fari, the National President of IPMAN appointed.

“The prompt response to the yearnings of Independent Marketers in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States by the state government has not only restored normalcy but has improved on the effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across these two states.”

Fari urged all the stakeholders such as NUPENG (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers), PTD (Petroleum Tanker Drivers), NARTO (National Association of Road Transport Owners), among others to support current efforts to resolve all disputes within the association.