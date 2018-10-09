



The managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mr Osagie Okunbor, and two others have been sentenced to three months in prison with hard labour by a Port Harcourt High Court.

Others also sentenced to three months in prison with hard labour in contempt proceedings were Shell’s secretary and head of legal, Nike Oyinlola, and the deputy country head of legal/managing counsel global litigation sub-Sahara Africa, Keibi Atemie.

The presiding judge, George Omeriji, has directed the Nigerian Police Force and other law enforcement to effect immediate arrest of the aforementioned Shell officials who were absent in court and send them to prison.