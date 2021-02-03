



A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has issued an arrest warrant for the Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Richard Laing,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had approached the court for an arrest warrant after three invitations to Liang were rebuffed.

Justice Okon Abang on Friday, 29th January 2021, granted the EFCC’s application for the Bench Warrant, said spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.





The Commission is investigating alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project.

The project involved Mobil Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited (SPSL) as the main contractor.

Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited and Van Ord were the sub-contractors to SPSL.

At issue, is the fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213million USD.