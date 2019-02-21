



Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on 30th April, 2019 deliver judgement in a $110 million suit instituted by the Federal Government against Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited.

The judge fixed the date yesterday after parties in the matter adopted their written addresses.

In the suit, the Federal Government accused the oil firm of under-declaring the volume of crude oil it shipped out of the country between January 2011 and December 2014 to the tune of $55 million.

Government is praying for an order compelling Agip to pay the $55 million with an annual interest of 21 per cent.

It also wants the court to award another $55 million against Agip as exemplary damages.

Similar lawsuits were filed against Total E&P Nigeria Plc and Chevron Nigeria Limited by the Federal Government.

In the case of Total, FG sought to recover $245,258,640, “being the total value of the missing revenues from the shortfall under-declared/undeclared crude oil shipments of the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

The Federal Government is seeking another $245,258,640 as general damages.

According to the Federal Government, the lawsuits was sequel to a forensic analysis linking the decline in crude oil export and government revenue at the time to the alleged under-declaration of the volume of crude oil shipped out of the country by the oil companies.

The Federal Government claimed to have uncovered the alleged illegality using high-technology information technology system, including satellite tracking systems, which were deployed by its consultants.

The statements of claims were backed up with supporting affidavits deposed to by three US-based experts; Prof David Olowokere, a US citizen and Lead Analyst at Loumos Group LLC, US; Jerome Stanley, a lawyer in the law firm of Henchy & Hackenberg; and Micheal Kanko, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trade Data Services Company, State of Arizona, US.

According to the deponents, about 57 million barrels of crude oil were allegedly illegally exported by Total and sold to buyers in the US between January 2011 and December 2014 without making due remittance to the Federal Government.

The deponents cited in court papers, an instance where Total allegedly shipped out 968,784 barrels of crude oil, valued at $106,566240, using a vessel named, TRIATHLON with a bill of lading numbered, TCVMTRIATIA 1388, and failed to declare same to the relevant government agency.

The deponents claimed that the said crude oil was sold to Tostsa Total Oil Trading SA of San Felipe Plaza-Suite 2100,5847SAN FELIPE, 770557-HOUSTON, US at the port of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

They cited another instance where about 491,850 barrels of crude oil, valued at $54,103,500, were allegedly shipped out without making remittance to the government.

The said crude oil was allegedly shipped out with a vessel named NORTH STAR, with a bill of lading marked, DROESVD23091101, and sold to BP Products North America of 501 Westlake Park Boulvard, Houston, TX 77079 United States, at port of Texas City.