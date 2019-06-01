<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Computer Based Test recruitment exercise on Saturday was delayed due to technical problems at the Joint Admission Matriculation Board-approved centre in Kuje.

Newsmen report that the exercise was scheduled to commence at the Islamic Leadership Academy at 8:00 a.m.

The JAMB and NNPC officials began the screening exercise for candidates at 7:00 a.m.

However, the examination could not start at the centre because more than half of the systems were not working.

Addressing the candidates after an hour of waiting, an NNPC official pleaded with candidates to exercise patience until the problems were resolved.

He said that the technical problems were not from NNPC or JAMB. He stated that the challenge was from the centre.

“I will implore us to exercise some patience. I am an official from NNPC, we have been here since yesterday with officials from JAMB to ensure that everything was okay with the systems.

“In the early hours of this morning, all these systems were coming on and everything was okay but all of the sudden when the light went off, some of the systems are not coming up again.

“It’s better that (it) is happening now, not when the exam has already started. But I want to assure you that this exam will definitely hold. The JAMB officials have contacted their office and we are hoping to get a feedback soon,” he said.