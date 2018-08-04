Members of Unguwan Madami, Rido Ward, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Friday commended the local government for providing electricity for the community.

One of the community leaders, Shedrack Gani, made the commendation during the inauguration of a 500 KVA transformer for the community, said the gesture had ended their 10 years of living in darkness.

Gani said that for 10 years, the people of Unguwan Madami, lived without electricity, adding that majority of the inhabitants could not afford to buy generators to power their homes.

“For years we lived in darkness with no business or development taking place in our community due to absence of electricity.

“We travel two km to Mararaban Rido, to charge our phones or do any business that requires electricity, making life unbearable.

“We prayed that someday our cries would be heard, and today the management of Chikun LGA has provided our community with electricity; our prayers have been answered,” he said.

Similarly, the people of Unguwan Kasuwan Tsaye in Nasarawa Ward, also in Chikun LGA, who had not had electricity for the last two years, equally thanked the council for ending the darkness in their area.

The District Head of the area, Malam Abdullahi, thanked the council management for coming to their aid by connecting the area to a 500 KVA transformer.

Abdullahi said that the gesture would boost the needed economic activities in the area.

According to him, life has not been easy for the people of the community who were surrounded by other communities that had electricity, but had to live in darkness, except those who could afford generator.

“We are very grateful for ending our pains and improving the quality of our lives.

Earlier, Hajiya Ladi Yahuza, the Chairperson of the Caretaker Management Committee of the LGA, assured people in the area that all communities without electricity would soon be connected to power supply.

Yahuza said that there were quite a number of transformers on ground for rural electrification, adding that more would be procured to ensure that every community within the LGA had electricity extended to it.

“We are running a people oriented government and as a mother of all, I cannot enjoy electricity while most of my people live in darkness.

“I assure you that every community with no electricity due to absence of transformer or other things would be provided with one.

“Our desire is to improve the standard of living of the people through the encouragement of business and development activities and we cannot achieve this without electricity,” Yahuza added.

Commissioning the transformers, the Political Adviser to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, Ahaji Uba Sani, said that the current government would do everything possible to carry every community along in its development agenda, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Sani said that it was part of efforts to fast tract development at the grassroots that the current administration gave local government autonomy to meet the needs of the people.

He added that the state was undergoing reforms and engaging the citizens in matters that affect them, to improve their standard of living.