The Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, has urged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to live up to the expectations of the people so as to enable them to have confidence in their services.

Ezenwanne made the call yesterday while receiving officials of the company, who called on him to intimate him during their forthcoming seminar and launch of community empowerment programme in the state.

He told the officials to make a presentation to the government so as to enable it to know exactly what they intended to do and how the programme could benefit the people in the state.





Mr Ezenwanne urged them to liaise properly with Traditional Rulers and President’s-General across the state to enable them to have a soft landing with the proposed programme.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Polycarp Amanzechukwu, told the EEDC officials to work closely with communities in the state for efficient service delivery.

Leader of the team, Mr Nelson Umuneze while stating their mission said that the forthcoming programme was to intimate the people of their activities and to urge them to partner with them to improve electricity supplies in localities.

Mr Umuneze explained that the programme was also aimed at sensitising communities on various safety measures and to correct the wrong impression the people have against the company.