Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, has disclosed that the contracts of all its manpower services providers will expire by the end of October 2018.

In a statement sent to newsmen, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, stated that the company’s expiring contracts were being replaced with new manpower services contracts, which had been awarded in accordance with all the required processes and procedures.

It stated, “Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, confirms that the existing contracts of all its manpower services providers will expire by end of October, 2018.

“The expiring contracts are being replaced with new manpower services contracts, which have been awarded in accordance with the open tender process conducted by the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture in accordance with its standard procedures, the requirements of the National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS), a subsidiary of NNPC, and requirements of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).”

Newsmen had reported that the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and its Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association, PENGASSAN, counterpart, had threatened to shut down the nation’s petroleum industry over alleged plans by Chevron to sack thousands of workers from its operations nationwide.