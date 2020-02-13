<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chevron Nigeria Limited, (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, was recognised for its outstanding performance in the Nigerian oil and gas industry when it was presented with two awards during the Industry Dinner and Awards night organised as part of the activities to mark the official opening ceremony of the 2020 edition of the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Monday.

The two awards to CNL are – the “Award for Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship” and “Award for the Best Exhibition Booth at NIPS 2019”. CNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Jeff Ewing, received the two awards on behalf of the company.





The event was attended by many dignitaries including the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee, Petroleum Upstream, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Petroleum Ministers from other African countries as well as representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, industry regulators and other captains of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.