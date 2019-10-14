<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Delta State-based businesswoman, Tracy Shalokpe, has urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to close one of the fuel stations in Ughelli area of the state for alleging dispensing adulterated product.

Shalokpe claimed that she bought fuel from the said filling station worth N5,000 for her car, a Toyota Corolla LE and power generating set from the station last week only for them to start mal-functioning.

She said water was discovered in the fuel tank and a further check on the generating set by respective mechanics also confirmed that she bought a bad product.

The lady who protested against the continued dispensing of petrol at the station said: ”l want the world to know and I want the DPR to come to our aid. This filling station is selling fuel that is not good for people’s vehicles and generators. That is what they are doing.

“As you can see, they are still selling fuel till now after been confirmed that the fuel is not good. They are still selling fuel to other people.

“Some of the vehicle’s parts were damaged. I am not a mechanic; the mechanic can explain much better. The car is still faulty till now; they have not been able to fix it. But they have changed so many things inside the car.”

She explained that she noticed there was a problem when her vehicle started “jerking. I took my vehicle to the mechanic where it was checked and discovered that there was water inside my car’s tank. The fuel I turned in my generator is still the same thing; there was water inside my generating set.

”I came back to report the incident but the fuel attendant who sold the fuel to me asked me to wait for the manager whom he claimed was not around.

“At a time, the manager said that he was not the manager. So, I explained what happened to him. He said he was going to fix the car.

“But my issue here, right now is that he does not want to fix my car for me and the car is badly damaged. This morning I called him to come and rectify the issue, he refused. He is still insisting that he doesn’t want to come and fix the car.”

She also disclosed to have called some “task force personnel, who found out that there was water in the station’s underground tank. This forced the manager to his knees, promising to settle the matter by ensuring the car is repaired.”

However, the fuel attendant refused to give necessary information to newsmen, when addressed.

“My manager is not around. His assistance went to the bank. I don’t know the name of my manager. I don’t have my manager’s number. I don’t even have a phone,” the young man stated.