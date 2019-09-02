<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Ogun border communities of Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta are groaning over the artificial scarcity of petroleum product (fuel) and the attendant hardship on them, following the closure of borders between Nigeria and neighbouring Republic of Benin by the Federal Government.

The residents claimed that since the regime of border closure began, it has all been losses from their farm produce due to the activities of overzealous Task Force operatives who have resorted to seizing their produce.

They lamented that their woes worsened on Monday as the Task force allegedly prevented trucks conveying petroleum products from reaching their communities.

Ooye of Iwoye Ketu, a border community in Ogun State, Oba Joel Ademola Alaye, who raised the alarm, alleged that a major fuel scarcity looms in their areas following the partial closure of the borders by the Federal Government.

Oba Alaye, in a statement, claimed that a litre of petrol now sells at N350 at the border communities as at Monday, a development he attributed to the over zealousness of the Joint Security Task Force.

He alleged that the task force officials’ unwillingness to allow fuel tankers to reach Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta, all border communities, has created untold hardship for the residents.

The Monarch noted that the development has compounded the woes of the residents who are still battling with the issue of tomatoes, yam and other perishable goods reportedly seized by the task force, and urged the Federal Government to quickly intervene and bring respite to their plights.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the reported partial closure of the borders by the Federal Government due to the smuggling of rice into the Country.

“But how come the joint security task force now create hardship for the people of Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta by not allowing fuel tanker to reach these communities.

“As at today (Monday), a litre of petrol is now N350 per litre due to the overzealous of the task force creating unwarranted hardship for my people.

“I’m now appealing to the Federal Government to quickly intervene on the issue of scarcity of fuel because we are all Nigerians doing a legitimate business. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria didn’t say that people living at the border areas should not live in good condition. Most of us are predominantly farmers which can’t afford N350 per litre of fuel.

“For the past three weeks, we have been battling with the issue of tomatoes, yam and other perishable goods but now the issue of artificial scarcity of fuel is biting harder and my community can’t fold arms, the government must find urgent solution.

“I also seize this opportunity to draw the attention of Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State to the deplorable condition of Imeko-Iwoye road, for the past 10 years now, the road has not been graded let alone tarring it.

“Let me state that the State Government is losing revenue in Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon Local government because the community is blessed with International market where neighbouring communities are bringing their farm produce every market day.”

But the Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs Muinat Bello – Zagi when contacted, told reporters that she would investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.