The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is to rollout 67, 452 prepaid meters to consumers in the Ekiti State.

The company said metering all consumers would encourage willingness to pay the monthly bills and reduce the burden of huge debt being owed by consumers through estimated billings.

Mrs. Funke Osibodu, the BEDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, represented by the Executive Director in charge of Commercial, Abu Ejoor, said this in Ado Ekiti on Monday during the official launch of the mapping and enumeration exercises leading to the registration of consumers to have access to meters.

For the scheme to be successful, Osibodu urged the government to implement relevant laws to stop cases of vandalism, advising that mobile courts could be set up to try the criminals perpetrating the nefarious act.

She said the mapping and enumeration initiatives were in line with the directive of the National Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) to encourage development of independent and competitive meter services, eliminate estimated billings, attract private investments, close the metering gap and ensure revenue assurance in Nigeria electricity industry.

Osibodu said power would be restored in Gbonyin and Ekiti East local government areas of the state that had been in darkness for over five years after the scheme, saying the power outage in the councils was caused by rejection of bulk billings by consumers in the affected areas.