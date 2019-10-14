<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has disclosed that it would roll out 114,740 pre-paid meters for customers in Ondo State within the next 24 months.

This was revealed by the Executive Director, Commercial, of BEDC, Abu Ejoor, who represented the Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

He stated that the company has designed a scheme tagged: Meter Asset Provider (MAP) through which pre-paid meters would be distributed to its customers.

Ejoor noted that the company projected monthly run rate of 20,000 with total of at least 500,000 meters rolled out across its franchise areas.

He said: “Metering customers will encourage the development of independent and competitive meter service in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), eliminate estimated billing by NASI, attract private investment in provision of metering service and close metering gap among others.

“Meter Asset Provider parties will carry out meter rollout location by location, route by route, street by street, with enumeration being a prerequisite for meters to be provided under MAP.”