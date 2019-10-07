<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta State may soon experience total blackout if the alarm by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is anything to go by.

The company raised the alarm over massive energy theft, incessant community unrest, violation of safety distance from high-tension, network and equipment vandalisation in Delta State.

The company maintained that these challenges have become bottlenecks to the proposed 200,200 Meter Asset Provider Roll-out Plan across the state.

The Executive Director, Commercial of the company, Abu Ejoor, supported by the technical team, Meter Asset Provider (MAP) officers and the chief state head (Edo), speaking in Asaba during the media launch of MAP, regretted that massive energy theft, high community unrest and violation of distance from high-tension and low-tension electrical lines requirements were creating safety hazards.

While promising that the new scheme would close metering gap between the distribution company and consumers in Delta, he vowed that 10,000 units will be cumulatively covered within the next two years.

With the Launch set to kick-start in Asaba, Ejoor advised consumers against giving cash to MAP or BEDC staff, stating that once a customer’s premises is cleared, he would be advised on how to pay.

“We advise customers not to give cash to either MAP staff and should only pay into banks accounts designated by the MAP.

“A total number of 200,200 meters will be rolled out in Delta State. We have the limitations in rearranging distribution network to improve power supply due to public inflexibility.

“Transmission remained the greatest challenge which is severely hampering the ability of the company to receive power for onward sale to customers.”

He said all entreaties to customers to note that power sector improvement process is a journey and requires collective support by prompt payment of bills and honouring their obligations have been jettisoned by millions of customers.