The power transmission center of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the inferno, which started at about 8am on Sunday has not been established.

Eyewitnesses said officers of the Fire Service failed to arrive at the scene early.

BEDC operation covers Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.

Recently, Governor of Ondo, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, berated the company over its services in the state.

Akeredolu said the southern senatorial district was the most affected.

The governor, who spoke at a wedding ceremony in Okitipupa, stated that no government would be comfortable seeing a large percentage of its population live in darkness.

“We have not relented on a day at putting this issue on the door steps of the concerned authorities, the Distribution Company, DISCO; Tansmission Company of Nigeria, TCN and Niger Delta Power Holding of Nigeria, NDPHN.

“We have met severally with the Distribution Company for our State, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC and have registered displeasure at the services,” he said