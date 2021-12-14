BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has awarded a scholarship covering full tuition fees, monthly upkeep allowance as well as presenting a Braille keyboard, laptop and a recording device to Mr Israel Ojo Temitope, a visually impaired Higher National Diploma 1 Mass Communication student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state.

The donation, according to the company, is part of its philanthropic gesture demonstrated its commitment to continually empower and impact lives within its franchise areas.

The presentation, which had in attendance the BEDC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team led by the Chief State Head (BEDC), Ondo and Ekiti states, Mrs Kunbi Labiyi, Deputy Rector, Academic, Mr Adegun Olorunwa, Dean of Student Affairs, staff and students of the institution is part of the company’s (CSR) initiatives aimed at supporting the visually impaired student develop skills, improve his educational status and gain independence especially in reading and writing, with a view to assisting him to get a sound education.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Owo, Mrs Labiyi said, aside from the primary responsibility of distributing electricity services to its customers across its coverage areas, BEDC sees the CSR initiative as a veritable tool through which the society can be impacted positively and made a better place for everyone to live in.

According to Mrs Labiyi, the donation is aimed at restoring hope, providing adequate learning tools that are suited for the student’s special needs, preparing him for easy integration into society and the company is doing everything possible to help him achieve his educational goals in order for him become a better person in life rather than a burden to himself and the society.

‘’The donation we are witnessing today is a culmination of several behind the scene actions that have taken place since when we made formal contact with Israel Ojo Temitope and confirmed that he is indeed a genuine student of this institution of learning. As of today, BEDC has already paid his tuition fees for this current academic session and also credited his account with monetary support that would be enough to cover his feeding and pressing needs in school,” Labiyi said

The Chief State Head further reaffirmed the company’s position to be responsible for the recipient’s tuition fees and monthly upkeep allowance till he graduates from his course of study in the school.

A visibly elated Temitope Israel could not hide his joy at the hand of fellowship, support and love shown to him, thanked the management of BEDC for coming to his aid.

Responding, a visibly elated Temitope, said: “I am very grateful to the management of BEDC for impacting my life positively in a way words cannot describe. Before now, I find it very difficult to cope with my academic studies and most especially, taking lecture notes and writing exams as I have to depend on other students to read out loud to me even in exam halls, but with these learning devices, I can now study more conveniently and comfortably. Now I no longer need to worry about how I am going to feed myself,” Temitope said.

Also speaking, Deputy Rector, Academic of the institution, Mr Adegun Olorunwa, expressed profound gratitude to BEDC for the act of generosity and kindness shown to their student which he said came as a big surprise to every one of them at the school.

“What BEDC has done is one that all corporate bodies in the state and Nigeria as a whole should emulate by touching the lives of people and the society positively which would go a long way in reducing the rising level of insecurity in the country,” he added.

The BEDC CSR team had earlier in the day visited St. Louis Girls Grammar School, Owo, on a safety sensitisation campaign where they educated the students on safety tips at home and how to stay safe in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, dangers resulting from unsafe acts such as tampering with electrical installations, overcrowded electrical sockets, stepping/touching lines (electrical wires) and playing near distribution sub-stations. The highlight of the event was the distribution of hand sanitisers, educational materials which include branded exercise books and snapper frames inscribed with safety tips, safety messages, amongst other items.