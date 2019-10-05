<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Electricity consumers in Delta State are to be provided with over 200,000 prepaid meters, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said.

The company said deployment will be over a two-year period.

Executive Director (Commercial), Mr Abu Ejoor, made this known yesterday in Asaba, the state capital during the official flag off of the metering roll out by the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) in the state.

He said during the take off period, the scheme would have up to three months of buildup roll out with expected monthly run rate of 10,000.

Ejoor said 5 MAP’s approved are G-Unit Engineering Ltd, Sabrud Consortium Big Ltd, Inlaks Power Solutions Ltd, FLT Energy Systems Ltd and Turbo Energy Ltd.

He listed the locations for flag off to include NTA Rd, Behind Government House, Ameachi Iyio Way, Ken Mozia Rd, Maryam Babangida Way and environs among others.

Ejoor said 37 percent of BEDC’s energy allocation comes to Delta State, adding that an average of 84,516 MWh is delivered to the State monthly.

He lamented that 14 percent of power generated is lost due to poor network infrastructure.

The executive director noted that 36 percent of power generated is lost through commercial theft or illegal consumption and none payment of bills.

Ejoor said transmission problems have hampered BEDC’s ability to receive power for onward transmission to consumers in Delta North and Warri.

He said other transmission limitations include limitations in rearranging distribution network to improve power supply due to public inflexibility, stressing that network and equipment vandalisation is on the increase.

According to him,the MAP scheme will assist in reducing customers’ complaints on metering,wrong and estimated billings which account for over 60 percent of complaints.