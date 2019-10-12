<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Union of Ogoni Students International USA, Ogoni Lives Matter INTL USA and Movement For The Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) USA, have warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his alleged plan to acquire 45% shares of OML 11 from Shell Oil Plc.

The groups described the alleged planned acquisition as an attempt to further make life unbearable for the people of Ogoniland.

The groups expressed their views in a statement titled; “Ogoni In Diaspora Tell Gov. Wike Caveat Emptor On OML 11.”

The statement, which was dated October 7, 2019, was released to the media by the groups.

The statement was jointly signed by the President of NUOS INTL. USA, Mr. Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, Secretary General, Mr. Sampson B Npimnee, and Coordinator (OLM INTL, Ogoni Lives Matter), USA, Mr. Cornelius J.S Dumerene.

Other signatories were the Secretary General (OLM INTL, Ogoni Lives Matter), USA, Mr. Toate Ganago, Chairman, MOSOP USA, Mr. Nwinee B. Williamson and Secretary, MOSOP USA, Mr. Godwin Lale Ollor.

They added that the intention was reflected in an article titled “Rivers State Government Acquires Shell’s 45% Interest in OML 11” in various media networks across the country.

It was added in the statement that “the simple logic dictates that in a true democracy, the most important office is not so much that of the president, governor, senator, lawmakers, judges but that of citizen. Therefore, we respectfully remind you not to fall for Shell retail politic and eventually misuse and abuse the power of your office as the executive governor of Rivers State.

“Does anyone buy a car from a car jacker, or could police forg a title for a stolen car without recourse?… of course not. In the same vein, Shell cannot sell Ogoni stolen oil, without recourse.”

The groups described the alleged action of the Rivers State Government as a violation of Ogoni social contract, and a breach of the oath of office of the Governor to protect Rivers State from both internal and external aggression, which they said Ogoni was not an exception.

NOUS USA, Ogoni Lives Matter INTL USA and MOSOP USA further alleged that the irony was that Shell had no such thing as 45% in OML 11, but imposed upon itself 30%, Total 10%, Agip 5% and NNPC 55%, which sum of the Joint Venture.”

According to the groups, the petition was for the attention of the Governor and action and “not to be bamboozled and hoodwinked into Shell retail maneuvering.”

It was alleged in the statement that “Shell stole Ogoni yesterday, mortgage our today but will not sell Ogoni future and that of Ogoni children.

“So we hope you don’t err on the side of caution, interest and judgment.

“We want to reiterate that Ogoni oil is not for sale nor transfer but will only operate by an Ogoni indigenous company for the development of Ogoni and Rivers State.”