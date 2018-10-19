



Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the problems of electricity are slowly being solved as no one can do it by magic.

Fashola said this on Thursday while inaugurating the 2x100MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the Ejigbo Transmission Substation in Lagos.

The minister said out of the 800 containers of power equipment abandoned at the port for about 10 years, 690 have been recovered and will be put to use for ongoing projects.

Fashola said there are about 90 more projects being carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) across the country.

“We have come to hand over this expanded transmission substation, the Ejigbo Transmission Substation, to the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company. This substation was built in 1970; the capacity was 60MVA then; except for the addition of another 60MVA, this community has grown exponentially; so they have exceeded the installed capacity here,” the minister said.

“Between that time and when President Buhari came three years ago, some people were there. But they will come back to you; so, when they come back, ask them if they didn’t know where to buy transformers.

“The problems of electricity is slowly being solved, one by one. Anybody will tell you he will do magic; tell him, ‘How?’ He should explain to you. We inherited 800 containers for power equipment left in the port for 10 years. President Buhari gave us approval, and we have recovered 690.

“If you look at it, between 2015 and now, you ask yourself honestly: Are you spending more on diesel now or before? Are you running your generators for longer today or yesterday? So, are you seeing the power slowly staying longer? If you are truthful to yourself, you will know that it is better than yesterday. And we haven’t finished.”

Usman Mohammed, managing director of TCN, said the two units of 100MVA transformers installed at the Ejigbo Transmission Substation was funded by the World Bank through the firm’s project management unit.