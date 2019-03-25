<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

To curtail fire outbreaks in Anambra, the state government has said it will seal off all petrol stations operating cooking gas plants within their premises. This is also in a bid to save the citizenry from losing their lives and properties to such disasters.

The Chairman, Enforcement and Compliance Unit in the state, Innocent Offordile, stated this while speaking with journalists in Awka at the weekend on the implications of locating gas plants inside filling stations.

According to him, the practice, which had become very rampant in almost all the filling stations across the state, is totally illegal and poses high risk to residents.

Offordile regretted that despite the fact that the state government had given notice to such operators to remove them, more filling stations were embarking on the venture within fuel stations.

He announced that plans had been concluded to commence enforcement on the directive once the state government gives a final approval to that effect.

Offordile further explained that the Anambra State government had to embark on the enforcement considering the fact that its citizens would be at the receiving end in the event of any fire outbreak.

He said: “The state government has given five years’ notice to those doing it but they turned deaf ears. Every year, the governor keeps mentioning the matter in the state executive meeting. Notice has been given but nothing was done. So we have decided to enforce it this time around so that all this rubbish will stop in Anambra State.”

Offordile also warned those citing filling stations within residential areas to desist from such practice as the government will also not spare them in the endorsement exercise.