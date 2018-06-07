The Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) says it will review Nigeria’s power sector privatisation process, to remove fundamental flaws hindering effective operations in the sector.

The Director-General of the Bureau, Alex Okoh, said in Abuja on Thursday the review will cover customers enumeration, to eliminate estimated billing challenges, improve metering infrastructure, cost-reflective pricing and tariff structure.

Mr Okoh, who was briefing reporters on the activities of the bureau, said it attracted about $7.8 billion foreign direct investments (FDIs) to the country within the 18 years of its existence on a net process basis.

“We have privatised, commercialised and reformed about 142 enterprises using various transaction strategies, including core investors and concessioning.

“The privatisation process has been able to attract about $7.8 billion in total foreign direct investments into the country through the privatization of 53 enterprises in the different sectors of the economy,” he said.

On the impact of the activities of the bureau, Mr Okoh said about N400 billion of this year’s federal budget is projected to have come from the privatisation and commercialisation activities of the bureau.

In addition, Mr Okoh said 26 seaports were reformed through concessioning, while federal government-owned banking institutions and insurance companies were also privatised by way of share sales in the stock market.

Mr Okoh said the Bureau also plans to handle the rehabilitation of the country’s four refineries using private sector resources paid directly to the original refinery builders to handle the repairs.

He said the bureau’s reform agenda also covered agriculture, automobile, hotels and tourism, steel and aluminium companies, while sectoral reform saw the pension sector revolving into a contributory system.

The power sector, he noted was the most recent beneficiary of the reforms, which affect the generation and distribution end of the power chain.

Despite challenges, Mr Okoh said the Bureau achieved significant milestones, including expansion of private sector role in the Nigerian economy by opening up the sectors to grow the economy through the participation of core investors.

He also identified the liberalisation of the telecom sector as one of the agency’s achievements, noting that prior to reforms, the sector had only 500,000 functional telephone lines.

Today, he said Nigeria’s is recognised as one of the fastest growing telecom sectors in the world with a126 million telecom subscriber base.

On current work plan, Mr Okoh said privatisation of the 960 MW Afam power plant, one of Nigeria’s oldest thermal power plants, which first failed in 2013, would be undertaken in the course of the year.

He said a technical adviser has already been appointed for the transaction, which is expected to be completed in December this year, or in first quarter of next year.

Other enterprises slated for re-privatisation include Yola Electricity company, which was among the 11 distribution companies privatised in 2013, but was returned to the federal government following a force majeure declared by the previous core investor.

He listed other transactions scheduled for the year to include concessioning of the terminal B of the Warri old port for which the Technical Committee gave approval for the appointment of the preferred concessionaire on Wednesday.

Also, he said the BPE plans to restructure and recapitalize the Bank of Agriculture along the model of Agric Bank of China, to provide an ownership structure that would make it a more viable agriculture finance and lending institution.

Under the new arrangement, only 40 per cent of interest would be allowed for government entities in the Central Bank of Nigeria, while 60 percent will go to the private sector and institutional investors.

About 20 per cent of the 60 per cent equity would be reserved for farmers’ cooperatives to give farmers a stake in the bank.

He said the Nigerian postal services is to be partially commercialised, to pave way to its unbundling into five operating units, while NIPOST would become a corporate organisation and no longer a parastatal.

Similarly, three national parks in Gashaka, Calabar and Kainji would undergo partial commercialisation, while the 12 River Basin Development Authorities would be partially commercialised.

The exercise to be handled in phases would cut across the six geo-political zones of the country to create the water resources needed for power generation, by creating dams for electricity generation, agricultural purposes and domestic use.

Besides, the bureau also plans to reconcession the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex which was revoked from the previous concessionaire for alleged lack of compliance with the concession agreement.