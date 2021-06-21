A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday has given judgment on the case instituted by Obong Effiong Archianga and nine others, representing Ibeno Clan in Akwa Ibom State against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mobil Production Nigeria Unlimited, and Exxon Mobil Corporation as first to third defendants respectively.

The court held that the claim of the plaintiff succeeds as there was no evidence before the court that the second defendant curtailed flaring of gas, nor carried out any clean-up activity in the community, nor paid compensation for oil spillages from its pipelines.

Consequently, the court also awarded N82 billion against the 1st and 2nd defendants.





The court ordered that the sum be paid within 14 days or it will attract a post-judgment interest of 8% per annum.

The court also made an order of mandamus against the first defendant to discharge its duties by ensuring that its venture operators clean up, detoxify, and rehabilitate the land ecosystem, underground water, and air quality of the plaintiffs.

The court held that the third defendant can sue and be sued in Nigeria notwithstanding that it was a foreign company.

However, the court stated that the plaintiff had failed to prove the ownership of the second defendant by the third defendant.

The court held that there was no cause of action against the third defendant in the suit.