The failure of Frontier Oil Ltd, operators of Seven Energy, in judiciously implementing the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is responsible for the current face-off between it and its host communities – Esit Eket and Ibeno – in Akwa Ibom State.

Youths of the communities last week embarked on a street protest and barricaded the operational base of the oil firm for reneging on the MoU. According to them, the company underpaid two indigenes in its employ by paying them N70,000 monthly while their colleagues with the same job specifications were paid over N700,000 monthly.

This disparity, according to the youths, compelled the affected workers to resign. They alleged that the firm, in an attempt to fill the vacant positions, employed non-indigenes without following the due process of placing advertorials in a newspaper.

It was gathered that the youths have called for the sack of the newly employed persons and the General Manager Wole Adefila.

The lawmaker representing the area in the House of Assembly, Usoro Akpanusoh, yesterday alleged that the firm defaulted in the implementation of the MoU it entered with the communities.

He said the disparity was a breach of the MoU.

According to him, having urged the irate youths to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue, the company should also uphold what was stated in the MoU.

He said: “We want the oil company to comply with the demands of the communities. It is all about what they signed and not new agitations, after all, nobody forced them to sign.”

Asked what would happen if the frontier oil refuses to comply with the communities’ demands, Akpanusoh said “the community will ask them to leave”.

But the Head of Government and Community Relations of Frontier oil Samuel Atara said that the crisis was because of misinformation and gap in the communication chain. He promised the company would try its best to resolve the crisis.

He said: “Even in the mouth, you have the teeth, you have the tongue, there is bound to be friction. We are doing our best to resolve the issue. It was a stop gap issue; it’s a relief duty and so we called one of our body shop contractors to send personnel to fill a gap for us and the community took that as an employment. So it was just a kind of misinformation.

“We needed to bring in just two persons for relief duty from our body shop contractor, so, the community insisted it was an employment that we didn’t pick people from their place, and we say sorry, the MD has cancelled that.”

Atara hinted that the company had started discussions with the aggrieved youths to resolve the matter.

“The managing director has apologised to them, and has promised that the company would revoke the “employment”. He has directed that they be given the slot; we are ready to do that as soon as possible. We have given them our corporate apologies and I can assure you that Frontier would do its utmost to resolve the issue amicably. We have opened discussions with them, we have already reached out to them and we are now asking them to provide us with those persons and we will employ.”