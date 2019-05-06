<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

AITEO group has reiterated her commitment to the development of its host communities and its desire to continue working with her host communities to achieve an amicable relationship.

The oil firm made this known after a section of the Nembe Community, Bayelsa State, converged, without prior notice, on and barricaded the entrance to Aiteo’s logistics base interrupting normal work operations and coinciding with the resumption of operations of the NCTL.

Following protracted engagement with the protesters, they agreed to disband, while leaving behind representatives to present their demands to the company.

Speaking with the representatives, AITEO stated that such disturbances disrupt operations and lead to production deferment which affects not just the company but revenues accruing to the government and people of Nigeria.

Aiteo, however, reiterated its commitment to her host communities saying the Nembe Community provides most of the supply, logistics and security contracts going into its local operations.

“Apart from encouraging community participation in this manner, the company has, in addition, continued to provide considerable amenities and services directly to the community in a most beneficial and impactful way,” it stated.

“Hence, we remain open and are committed to constructive dialogue for the development of both the nation and the community.

“It takes several layers of engagement to get key deliverables to the community as the asset is operated under a joint venture with NNPC, therefore, key decisions must be made upon due consultation with all stakeholders.

“We appeal to our host communities, our partners in development, to patiently await the final outcome of ongoing processes initiated to implement sustainable development for all parties.”