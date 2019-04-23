<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A fire on Nigeria’s oil-exporting Nembe Creek Trunk Line reported on Sunday has been completely extinguished, operator Aiteo said in a statement.

The company declared force majeure and closed the pipeline, one of two lines exporting Bonny Light crude oil, over the weekend.

Royal Dutch Shell said that operations continued at the Bonny Light terminal, but did not comment on whether the NCTL closure had slowed exports. The Trans Niger Pipeline also carries oil to the terminal.

Aiteo said the fire was the result of sabotage and that it was working to “facilitate a quick return to full functionality”.