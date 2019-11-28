<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced on Thursday that the board of the African Development Bank had approved its $210m NTEP-1 projects.

The TCN said the transmission projects were approved in a board resolution on Wednesday in AfDB Headquarters, Abidjan.

The Nigeria Transmission Expansion Programme is one of the projects under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme financed by the AfDB that is targeted at rehabilitating and expanding parts of the transmission grid in the North-West, South-South and the South-East, according to a statement.

The TCN said the project would reconstruct old transmission lines and build new ones as well as construct new substations, contributing to further increase its transmission capacity.

The General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, said even though the approval had just been given, the company had already concluded environmental studies and the report had been submitted to the AfDB.

She said the studies included a Resettlement Action Plan in which people that would be affected by the acquisition of the Right of Way for the proposed transmission lines were identified.