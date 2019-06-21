<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South-East residents have been assured of prompt repairs of all faulty power installations of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in order to guarantee uninterrupted power supply during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) event.

The Head of Communication of the company, Mr Emeka Ezeh, told newsmen in Enugu that the company’s technicians had been put on stand-by to attend to repairs without delay.

According to Eze, the company’s technical support staff now work all hours to attend to all electrical faults speedily.

He noted that Nigerians attached much importance to AFCON and football generally.

“We would want our customers to give us prompt information on faults in their neighbourhoods through our call centre hotlines, our area feeder managers’ or marketers’ phone numbers in their areas.

“These numbers are also written boldly on their bills or part of the online message sent to customers when payments of their bills are done electronically.

“We have stationed teams of technicians to work 24 hours each day to ensure that no fault interrupts services to our esteemed customers,’’ he said.

The official gave the assurance that the company’s service centres would be open to ensure prompt recharge and payment of bills, “while various electronic payment platforms are also open to make things easy for our customers’’.

The EEDC spokesman said that the company wished the Super Eagles a successful campaign.