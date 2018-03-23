The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, yesterday announced a temporary breakdown of one its customer care lines.

A statement by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia gave the affected telephone line as 07080655555.

According to him, customers who want to reach the company to lodge complaint will not be able to do so through the line.

Idemudia, however, said that two other lines, 08129928282 and 08129928283 are still available to customers for contact with Customer Care Unit of the company.

While appealing to customers to bear with the company for any inconvenience caused by the fault on the phone line, the company assured its customers that the phone line glitch was being attended to adding that normal functioning would soon be restored.

The statement also reiterated the company’s commitment to optimal service delivery and customer satisfaction.