The people of Agboyi-Ketu Community, Agboyi-Ketu Local Community Development Area, Lagos on Thursday appealed to Ikeja Electric (IE) to reconnect the area to power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the community was thrown into darkness about two weeks when it was disconnected by IE.

According to Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga, Spokesman for the community, the development is presently causing crisis in the community as the youth of the affected area are fighting those responsible for the blackout.

“We are appealing to Ikeja Electric to immediately restore power to the community’’ he pleaded.

He said that the problem started when the transformer supplying power to Agboyi Estate Community Development Area (CDA) developed fault and was taken away for repairs by the Ikeja Electric officials.

“A resident of Agboyi CDA approached another CDA in Ayo Buhari Street, for connection and was considered with a payment of N30, 000 as confirmed by the CDA chairman.

“The aftermath of the arrangement led to the disconnection of the transformer that feeds the joint neighbouring communities at Agboyi Ketu and Ayo Buhari Street unit on March 8.

“In order to address the issue, the representatives of both communities went to Ketu Undertaken Office the next day and were directed to Somolu Business District.

“We scheduled appointment with Mr Taofeek Basanya, the Somolu Business Manager on March 12, but unfortunately we were informed that he had gone to Ikeja Electric Head office so we pro koceeded to the head office.

“Again, we were told at Ikeja office that the business manager was not in their office, but an official of the company informed the delegates that the Ketu Undertaken Manager had been instructed to restore supply.

“But, the delegation went to Ketu Undertaken office and met the Service Manager, Mr Adegbola, who said he was yet to receive any directive to restore power supply from the Somolu Business Manager,’’ he said.

Odunuga said that, while they waited to be reconnected, the community was issued a fine of N115,000 for the unauthorised connection.

“I contacted the Ketu Undertaken Service Manager, who told me that all communities in the area will be responsible for the payment and not only the estate that connected to the transformer.

“All calls, visits to the Somolu District Business Manager did not yield any result.

“In spite of the communities’ appeals, the Somolu business manager insisted that he will not authorise the restoration of power to the neigbhouring communities for the wrongs of Ayo Buhari CDA until the fine was paid.

When contacted, Mr Felix Ofulue told NAN that the situation was a clear case of illegal connection by the two communities.

“This is one of the reasons why we have a lot of damaged transformers in our network.

“This story is clear, there was an illegal connection and they were asked to go and pay a fine before reconnection.

“The communities involved paid themselves to connect to Ikeja Electric transformer in their area without consultation or permission from the company, they will pay the fine to serve as deterrent to others,’’ Ofulue said.