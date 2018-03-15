The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Wednesday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to intensify the distribution of petroleum products to western depots, to address shortage in the hinterlands.

Chairman, IPMAN Western Zone, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, against the backdrop of the inability of IPMAN members to import petrol into the country.

Ahmed, however, commended the NNPC on frequent supply of petrol, but said the distribution was still not enough for the zone.

According to him, some depots within the western zone had begun to receive massive supply of petroleum products from the NNPC, which independent marketers enjoy loading at ease to the hinterlands.

“The supply of petrol to depots has improved grossly in the western zone. We appeal to NNPC to maintain the tempo.

“All depots within the western zone now sell petroleum products at government-regulated prices, compared to when petrol was sold above ex-depot prices.

“We, the marketers, under the western zone, commend the management of NNPC for addressing the petroleum distribution challenges to depots in the zone.

“Government has set the pace for steady supply of petroleum products across the country,’’ he said.

Ahmed lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his concern in easing fuel distribution and supply to every part of the country.