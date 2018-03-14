Indonesia has expressed the desire to buy more crude oil from Nigeria, which is expected to further boost Nigeria’s business relationship with the country.

The indication was made by the Head of Economic Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Mr Dwiyatna Widinugraha, who led a delegation from the country on a courtesy call on the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Baru Maikanti, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Speaking on the purpose of their visit, Mr Widinugraha commended NNPC for its support in crude oil supply which has helped Indonesia to achieve energy sufficiency, adding that the country needed further assistance in the form of increased crude oil allocation.

He stated that Indonesia with a population of more than 250 million people needed about 1.6 million barrels of crude oil daily to meet its burgeoning energy needs as an emerging economy and would love to have a Government-to-Government arrangement with Nigeria in that regard.

Shedding more light on their mission, Vice President of Pertamina, the Indonesian National Oil Company, Mr Anizar Burlian, said they were in Abuja to thank Nigeria for helping them meet their local oil demand and to further explore better arrangements of buying the country’s very high-grade crude oil.

“Over the years, we have bought huge amount of crude oil from Nigeria. We are extremely happy to buy more Nigerian crude oil which is globally rated to be of very high grade and which is very suitable for our refineries,” Mr Burlian stated.

He said they were also interested in investment opportunities in the Nigerian upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil industry.

Responding on behalf of the corporation, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mr Mele Kyari, who was represented by Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, said NNPC would continue to assist Indonesia in the area of crude oil supply, adding that the request for a government-to-government crude supply arrangement should be routed through the President of Nigeria.

On investment, the corporation advised the team to articulate its request in a proposal to enable Management review and act accordingly.