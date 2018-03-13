The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has sealed seven filling stations in Rivers State for selling above government-approved pump price of N145.

The sealed filling stations include Abesco on the Eastern By-Pass, Forte Oil in Ogbunabali, Sobaz in Ikwere Road and PatCoin Mgbougba.

Others are Coinoil, NTA Road; Mobil Waterlines and Total at Rumuokwuta, all in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpo Local Government Areas in the state.

This came as most fillings stations in the state sell fuel at N180 and above per litre.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Head of Downstream Monitoring and Regulation, DPR, Port Harcourt zonal office, Enwuchola Emmanuel, said the stations were closed for selling above the approved price.

Emmanuel said: “We have closed seven filling stations because they are selling above the government approved pump price. They will pay a fine before their premises are reopened.”

He vowed that DPR will continue to live to its responsibility, clamp down on erring marketers to ensure that things are done right in the petroleum sector.