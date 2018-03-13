The National Secretary, Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Mr Paul Akporowho, has called for stiffer punishment against multinational oil companies involved in gas-flaring in the country.

Akporowho told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri that sanctioning the companies would help to end persistent gas-flaring, especially in the Niger Delta.

He also said that the measure would force the companies to seek alternative ways of disposing their products legitimately.

According to him, from all available indications, the multinationals are not willing to end the environmental and health hazard.

Akporowho, who is also the Vice Chairman, Association of Professionals Body of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter, said that gas-flaring and pipeline vandalism were fast depleting the ecosystem in Niger Delta.

“It is quite unfortunate that in spite of efforts by successive governments to end gas-flaring, positive result has not come out; the situation still persists.

“Our roofs are being destroyed as a result of pollution from gas flaring; life expectancy of our people is becoming shorter as a result of persistent emission of gas to the air.

“My suggestion, therefore, is that stiffer punishment should be meted out on defaulters to serve as deterrent to others.

“They should indeed, be compelled to end the environmental and health hazards in this country.

“In the developed countries, there are environmental global best practices which are strictly adhered to by oil companies.

“However, such does not exist in Nigeria and I do not know the reason,” he said.

Akporowho appealed to the Federal Government to implement gas-flaring laws and also compel the multinationals to adhere to global health and environmental best practices.