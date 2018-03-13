The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has urged security agencies to pay their outstanding debts.

In a statement, the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, quoted Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi to have said this during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgal.

He stated that the huge outstanding electricity bills of the police and other security agencies, ministries, and departments, have made it difficult for the company to meet all the demands of customers.

While congratulating Edgal on his appointment as the Lagos State Police Commissioner, he indicated that the visit was based on the recognition of the important role being played by the police.

Fadeyibi said EKEDC considers the police as a major partner in the realisation of its business objectives since no business could thrive under an atmosphere of insecurity.

He appealed to the Police commissioner to help fast-track payment of the huge outstanding electricity bills of many police formations within the company’s operational territory in Lagos.

Commenting on the electricity debts, Edgal said the police was aware of the need to settle its financial obligations to organisations providing services to it.

He said while electricity bills for offices and operational facilities were being paid centrally, policemen and women were being enlightened to pay their bills.

According to the commissioner, everybody must come to terms with the fact that electricity companies are now owned by private investors that must be supported by all to provide good services and make profit on their investment.