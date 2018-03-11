The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has commenced training of 300 engineers of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) under the international collaboration with the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA).

NAPTIN flagged-off the first batch of two weeks training in Lagos recently with the six geo-political zones of the TCN regional workers represented. Mr. Ahmed Nagode, acting director-general of NAPTIN in his welcome speech, urged the trainees to take advantage of the training to develop their capacities.

Nagode said that the programme will make the participants better industry players in their operational activities and also guarantee safety on the network. He commended the participants for their understanding and their readiness to learn; adding that the training would facilitates better knowledge and technical skilled for the participants.

According to Nagode, under the collaboration NAPTIN will train about 545 staff of power utilities in Nigeria and Ghana while TCN alone constitutes 300 and the distribution companies will be 203, VRA/Gridco Ghana 42. “We are privileged to be the only APUA centre of excellence in the whole of English speaking West Africa.

“This feat was achieved as a result of NAPTIN meeting the requirements of APUA for admission into the African Network of Centre of Excellence in Electricity (ANCEE) culminating in an MoU with APUA whose dividend we are witnessing today,” he said.

The NAPTIN boss said that initiative will not only lead to enhancement of the capacity and competency of the manpower of these utilities, but also transform into improvement in the delivery of electricity to the countries.

He said that the initiative will also serve as a mean of generating foreign exchange to the nation because this contract with APUA is in Euro currency and being paid to our TSA account.

He said that the training programme was being implemented in batches in order not to unsettle the smooth and scheduled operations of the Utilities.

“The first batch of 106 which we have started this week is of two trades namely Transformer and Switch gears Maintenance with 60 trainees and this is taking place here in Lagos.

“While the Power System Protection training of 46 staff is holding simultaneously in our Kainji Regional Training Centre, New Bussa Niger State. It must be stated here that our venture into regional and international partnership is in fulfillment of our target under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Medium Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) goals, well-articulated under the leadership of our Minister Babatunde Fashola” he said.