The Head of Operations of Ibadan office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Sadiq Ibrahim Danjuma, on Wednesday stated that 26 filling stations have been sealed in Ibadan, Oyo State by the agency for hoarding and selling fuel above N145.

Danjuma who frowned at the non-compliance of the price set for fuel in Nigeria said, “Government has not increased fuel price from N145 per litre and as a result of this we cannot allow marketer to be increase the price arbitrarily”.

He warned that unruly filling stations could be resealed if they fail to comply to the official pump price saying, “we are taking more drastic measure against erring filling stations. We are not only going to seal their stations, we will equally sanction them and have their operation licence revoked”.

According to him, the on-going monitoring of filling stations to find out whether they were complying with the government regulation or not would soon be extended to other part of the state, stressing that any filling station caught exploiting the general public would be severly sanctioned.

At Olomi some motorists and motorcycle riders who spoke with journalists during the operations lauded DPR for their efforts and urged them not to relent in their bid to making the fuel dealers comply with N145 per litre .