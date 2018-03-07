The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has said privatisation of government firms and parastatals is the solution to corruption in the country.

While addressing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, who visited KEDCO on a fact finding mission on Tuesday, Gwamna said the measure will undoubtedly block leakages, as well as minimise corrupt tendencies which has permeated the country.

Such privatisation of government-owned companies in the country, which are tagged as conduit pipes of corruption, according to him, would definitely reduce the trend.

“Privatising everything will yield positive result, such as investment and development,” he said, and cited United Kingdom, where records of corruption has drastically reduced because the government privatised all its companies and agencies.

Gwamna lamented that KEDCO has been and is still grappling with daunting challenges in financing, non-payment of electricity bills by government and its agencies, adding that the company has invested over N8 billion within four years, without tallying with its revenue generation, despite distributing 4,830 megawatts (MW) of electricity to its numerous customers in Kano Jigawa and Katsina States.