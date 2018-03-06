The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has called off its 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the Federal Government over N650 billion debt owed its members.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Mr Olufemi Adewole, called the 14-day ultimatum off in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

On Feb. 20 DAPPMAN gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to settle a N650 billion debt owed its members or disengaged its workers.

According to Adewole, following the 14-day ultimatum to commence staff disengagement given to government by DAPPMAN in the light of over N650 billion owed to petroleum marketers.

“A series of constructive engagements and meetings were held with NNPC, Ministry of Labour, the Presidency and DAPPMAN/MOMAN.

“Marketers have been reassured about the FGN’s commitment to make payment as evidenced by the request for approval for appropriation of same to the National Assembly.

“It is our hope that this approval will be given promptly and these long overdue payments made subsequently,’’ he said.

Adewole said that consequently, DAPPMAN/MOMAN hereby suspend the issued 14 days ultimatum and use this medium to plead with all our staff under the various umbrella unions.

He urged NARTO, PENGASSAN, NUPENG/PTD to please bear with them whilst the approval for appropriation by the NASS is being deliberated on and processed.

The statement expressed the belief that it would not exceed two weeks in view of the adverse implications of any delays.

It, however, said that all marketers were to ensure there was no disruption in the supply and distribution of petrol nationwide.

“We thank all Nigerians for their understanding and support in many forms as always,’’ the statement said.