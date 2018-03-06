The current epileptic power supply could be surmounted if customers are willing to pay 100% of their energy consumption to enable distribution companies service the electricity value chain, the Chief Marketing and Customer Services Officer, Kaduna Electric, Mallam Murtala Bello, has disclosed.

He said this while briefing newsmen at the end of the company’s Special Day Event at the just concluded Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Bello argued that the refusal and attitude of electricity users have made the provision of steady power supply a difficult task and lamented the many challenges, which according to him include laxity among users of electricity, wrong notion that electricity is a free social amenity being provided by the government and heavy energy theft currently being experienced.

“There is a lot to contend with as retailers of electricity namely: energy theft, customer apathy to payment of bills and misconceptions about who should pay for electricity. Some people don’t pay up to 100% of the value of the electricity they consume, and this gravely affects the business we do”.

Responding to questions on whether the company lacks adequate manpower to effectively service it customers, the marketing chief dismissed it as a misconception.

He revealed that the company has robust manpower and is still in the process of recruiting close to 400 linesmen whom he said will further boost the company’s technical efficiency.