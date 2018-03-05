The campaign by Eko Electricity Distribution Company, against energy theft, vandalism of its equipment and violent attack and harassment of its staff has received a big boost following the promise of support for the campaign by the Nigerian Army.

Giving the promise of support on behalf of the army was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of Nigerian Army in Lagos, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh when the management of Eko Disco led by the MD/CEO of the company Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Gen. Udoh, though the responsibility of protecting electricity equipment and staff of the distribution company against violent attack and harassment does not primarily belong to the army, the army could still support the campaign by facilitating synergy between the company and other security agencies especially the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Police.

Speaking further, Maj. Gen. Udoh said although EKEDC is now a private company, the services it renders is public-oriented adding that protecting electricity facilities against vandalism is for the socio-economic development of the country and as such a task to be taken seriously by all patriotic citizens.

Commenting on the debt owed by the army in respect of electricity bills, the army chief said the army, not being a profit-generating outfit, depends largely on funding from the Federal Government to meet its financial obligation.

He further disclosed that a committee to review electricity bills owed by military formations nationwide had been set up and assured that every debt owed by the armed forces would eventually be settled.

Major Gen. Udoh also assured that EKDC officials would be allowed free access to the barracks to carry out their official duties without any fear of harassment or molestation.

While advocating for bulk metering of residential quarters and offices within the barracks, Maj Gen Udoh said mammy markets and other commercial concerns should be supplied with pre-paid meters to make operators of such commercial ventures pay for energy consumed.

Speaking earlier, the MD/CEO of Eko Disco, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said the visit to the GOC was to further strengthen the already cordial relationship existing between the army and the company.

Engr. Adeoye also said that the drive towards quality and regular power supply in the country is one that should not be left in the hands of the Distribution Companies alone adding that regular electricity supply would trigger unprecedented socio-economic growth across the country.